Tufton Capital Management Sells 466 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tufton Capital Management cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

PEP stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $169.04. 114,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,660. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $140.11 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $233.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

