Tufton Capital Management Sells 300 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,396,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

