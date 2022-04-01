Tufton Capital Management Sells 142 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.57. 37,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

