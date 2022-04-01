Tufton Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

MA traded up $4.17 on Friday, hitting $361.55. The company had a trading volume of 93,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,293. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $353.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.