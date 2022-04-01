Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Update

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,400 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. 108,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,344. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $328.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

