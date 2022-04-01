Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.32 Million

Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $25.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $21.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $125.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $126.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.45 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $149.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,642 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $19,993,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,681,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 625,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. 108,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $328.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.62. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

