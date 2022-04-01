Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,320. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trustmark will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

