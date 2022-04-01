Truist Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Verastem in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst S. Devarakonda now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.56% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $256.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verastem in the third quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

