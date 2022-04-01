TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Shares Down 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.15. 200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

