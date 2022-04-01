Trollcoin Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $273,970.46 and approximately $502.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,219.94 or 0.99992019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00030252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002127 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

