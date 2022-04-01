Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Elizabeth Dixon Acquires 5,000 Shares

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth Dixon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,648.94).

Shares of TSTL stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.19) on Friday. Tristel plc has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.61). The company has a market capitalization of £151.02 million and a P/E ratio of -246.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 369.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 453.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.04%.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

