Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $25.06. 86,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,854. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.