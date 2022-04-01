Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$18.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.27.

Shares of TCN opened at C$19.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$12.23 and a 52 week high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$155.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$230,299.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

