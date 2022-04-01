TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.45.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.