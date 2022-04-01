Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 118.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Tricida alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The firm has a market cap of $414.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tricida by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.