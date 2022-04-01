Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS.

TCDA opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $414.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tricida by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tricida by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth about $1,853,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

