Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Trex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.81.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX opened at $65.33 on Thursday. Trex has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Trex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Trex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.