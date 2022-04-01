Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

TRVN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.25. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Trevena to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 1,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 389,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trevena by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 287,378 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

