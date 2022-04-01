Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.
TRVN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.25. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.31.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Trevena to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
