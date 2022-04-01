Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.25

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$17.25 and last traded at C$17.28, with a volume of 80356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on Transcontinental in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

