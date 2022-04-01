Traders Purchase Large Volume of CPS Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,377 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,944% compared to the typical daily volume of 263 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPSH opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

