Traders Buy High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.49 and a beta of 0.81. Cameco has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

