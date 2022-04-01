Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Shares Up 2.7%

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 337,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 421,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The company has a market cap of C$25.97 million and a P/E ratio of -185.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.
Tower Resources Company Profile (CVE:TWR)
Featured Stories
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.