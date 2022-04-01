Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.96

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.96 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 35.50 ($0.47). Totally shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 34,743 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Totally from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Totally in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Totally’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Totally’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

About Totally (LON:TLY)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

