Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
NYSE TWI traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.73. 435,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.53. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.
In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International (Get Rating)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
