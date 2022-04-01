Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Titan International alerts:

NYSE TWI traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.73. 435,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.53. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.59 million. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.