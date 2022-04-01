Timken (NYSE:TKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

TKR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.78. 9,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. Timken has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Timken by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

