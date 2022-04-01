Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

NYSE TLYS opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1,527.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 430,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s (Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.