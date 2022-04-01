THEKEY Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $69,986.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

