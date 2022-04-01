The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of The9 stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,091. The9 has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in The9 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in The9 in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The9 in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The9 by 7,410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

