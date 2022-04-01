The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. 7,048,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863,709. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 253.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

