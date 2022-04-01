The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

NYSE SO traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,969. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

