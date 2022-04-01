The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $201.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNC. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $184.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

