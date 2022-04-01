The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading 9.8% Higher

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

