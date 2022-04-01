The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

BATRK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.