The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.00. 2,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The InterGroup has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

