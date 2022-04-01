The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.77. 1,131,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,992. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $218.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

