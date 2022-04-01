The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €7.30 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.37) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.87 ($7.54).

AT1 stock opened at €5.19 ($5.71) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.65.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

