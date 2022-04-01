The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $434.38.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $330.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 38.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.