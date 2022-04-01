The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KSANF stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of all types of paints. The company also designs, manufactures and sells coating equipment; control and undertaking of painting works; design of color schemes; and manufacture and sale of products in the biotechnology and electronics fields. Its products include automotive, automotive refinish, decorative, protective and industrial coatings.

