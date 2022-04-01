The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KSANF stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.
About Kansai Paint (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kansai Paint (KSANF)
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.