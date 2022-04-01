The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 32.5% in March

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GRX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 36,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,938. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 48,180 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 326,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.