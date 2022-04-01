The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 32.5% in March

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GRX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 36,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,938. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $14.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.