The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Robert S. Weiss Sells 13,039 Shares

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

COO opened at $417.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.78 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.81 and its 200 day moving average is $407.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

