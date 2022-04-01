Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,309. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

