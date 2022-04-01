Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,556 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,077.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $897.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $952.88.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

