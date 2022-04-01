Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.262 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.