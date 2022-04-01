Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,340. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

