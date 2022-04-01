Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 187.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $266,764,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in RH by 26.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269,795 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,173,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,993. RH has a 12 month low of $320.81 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RH. Guggenheim reduced their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

