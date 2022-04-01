Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.55.

NYSE:TFX traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.83. 480,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Teleflex Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.