Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,635 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,196,000 after acquiring an additional 932,759 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,208,000 after purchasing an additional 932,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after buying an additional 696,344 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71,046.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 661,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,695,000 after purchasing an additional 660,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after acquiring an additional 575,006 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $62.53. 35,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,459. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $68.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
