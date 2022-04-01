Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after buying an additional 318,013 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 154,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
