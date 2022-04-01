Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Telefónica alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after buying an additional 318,013 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 154,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 31,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.