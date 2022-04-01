Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $507.80.

NYSE:TDY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $472.27. 3,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $391.28 and a 1 year high of $478.09. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.07.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

