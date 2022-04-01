Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.70 and last traded at $73.70. Approximately 5,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,305,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 143.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Teladoc Health by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $3,141,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

